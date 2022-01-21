French cannibal Jeremy Rimbaud escapes psych ward, beats woman

A French cannibal who murdered a farmer and cooked his heart and tongue with white beans escaped from a psych ward this week — and brutally attacked a random woman walking her dog, according to reports.
Jeremy Rimbaud, 34, beat the woman with a stick in Toulouse in southern France on Wednesday after breaking free from the psychiatric hospital where he has been held since 2011, the UK Mirror reported.
Rimbaud, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan, allegedly grabbed the woman and punched her in the back of the head around 10 p.m.
He started striking her with a stick before passers-by intervened and chased him off, a law enforcement source told the outlet.
“She was absolutely terrified,” the source said.
“It was only later that she was told that she had been attacked by a known cannibal.”
Rimbaud was apprehended a short time later and returned to the hospital.
He has been held there ever since he was given a life sentence for murdering 90-year-old farmer Leopold Pedebidau in nearby Nouilhan in November 2011.
Authorities said Rimbaud had cut out the victim’s tongue and heart after killing him — and then ate the body parts with the beans.
Rimbaud, who was busted when he tried to kill a second farmer, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and PTSD linked to his fighting in Afghanistan, according to reports.
Investigators have launched a probe to determine how Rimbaud was able to escape from the secure psych ward.