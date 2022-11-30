French bulldog puppies stolen from Texas apartment

Five French bulldog puppies were stolen in a brazen daytime home invasion in Texas that was reported by a 12-year-old boy while he was hiding in a closet with his brother.

The burglary of the pooches — — a breed especially coveted by thieves — took place Monday at Corinthian Creek Apartments in the Houston suburb of Jersey Village and was caught on video, news station KTRK reported.

Camryn, 12 was at home with his younger brother when two men kicked in the door to their apartment.

The quick-thinking boy grabbed his 6-year-old sibling and his phone, and ran to hide in the bedroom closet, which he deemed to be the “safest spot,” he told the station.

Camryn first called his mother, Laquitha Lewis, and then dialed 911 to report the break-in.

The masked intruders, meanwhile, rounded up the family’s five 6-week-old French bulldogs pups and fled in a black Dodge Charger with a fake license place, according to police. The entire heist lasted just three minutes from start to finish.

Camryn and his brother stayed in hiding until police responded to the scene.

Lewis said her kids have bonded with the pups and named them, and they desperately want them back. She warned potential buyers not to purchase the stolen dogs.

A doorbell camera captured the moment the intruders kicked down the door to the Jersey Village, Texas, apartment. Jersey Village Police Department

The masked thieves went directly to the puppies and rounded up all five. Jersey Village Police Department

Camryn, 12, grabbed his younger brother and a phone and ran to hide in a bedroom closet. abc13

“You’re not going to make anything,” Smith said, addressing the thieves directly. “They’re not registered and don’t have the documentation to sell them,” according to Fox 26.

French bulldogs, which are worth anywhere between $1,500 and $5,000 apiece, have become a favorite target for thieves seeking to sell them.

There have been numerous reports of French bulldogs being stolen across the country, most famously when Lady Gaga’s two Frenchies were snatched by thieves who shot her dog walker.

Camryn (second right) called his mom, Laquitha Smith (second left) and then dialed 911 while hiding with his younger brother. abc13

Laquitha Smith said her children have bonded with the pups and want them back. abc13

Earlier this month, burglars stole 19 French bulldogs worth over $100,000 from a Florida home.

Four suspects have seen been arrested and six of the dogs recovered, but the other 13 puppies were still missing, according to reporting by WPTV.

Across the country in Los Angeles, two French bulldogs were snatched at gunpoint from their owners, eventually leading to the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect.

The dog thieves took off in this black Dodge Charges with a fake license plate. Jersey Village Police Department

A week before Thanksgiving, three armed and masked goons broke into a home in the Bay Area and stole a French bulldog named Chanel at gunpoint from the dog’s quadriplegic owner, reported NBC Bay Area.

The dog was returned days later after being found wandering along a freeway by a good Samaritan following the suspects’ arrests.