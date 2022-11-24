French bulldog named Winston tops 2022 National Dog Show

A French bulldog with “razzle dazzle” ran off with the Best in Show title at the 21st Annual National Dog Show.

Winston the French bulldog, who is partly owned by NFL Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, beat out hundreds of other dogs and took the coveted top canine title.

An estimated 20 million people tuned into NBC for the Thanksgiving Day competition, which was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Winston and his handler and co-owner, Perry Payson of Bixby, Oklahoma, drew cheers from the crowd as Payson excitedly lifted and twirled the three-year old cream-colored French bulldog into the air during the celebration at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

“He is a show dog with personality and beauty and a perfect fit for the breed,” said Vicki Seiler-Cushman, the best in show judge, in a statement. “He has a razzle dazzle that says, ‘I am here to win tonight.’ You can tell that he can also go home and be the perfect pet.”

French bulldogs are the second-most popular breed in the U.S., after Labrador retrievers, according to the American Kennel Club.

The Thanksgiving competition marked Winston’s 78th Best in Show title, making the pooch the No. 1 ranked all-breed canine in the U.S.

Nearly 2,000 dogs across 200 breeds competed in the country’s most watched dog show. Getty Images

Winston, who also took the top honor in his non-sporting group, beat out Reus the Alaskan Malamute from the working group, Nate the Treeing Walker Coonhound from the hound group and Trouble the American Staffordshire terrier from the terrier group.

Winston also beat Cooper the English toy spaniel from the toy group, Sloan the Irish water spaniel from the sporting group and River the German shepherd from the herding group.

Reserve Best in Show went to Cooper the English toy spaniel.

“The National Dog Show in Philadelphia, with the television exposure on Thanksgiving Day, is obviously special,” Payson said. “We’ve had a lot of support, and that’s what happens with a dog of this quality.”

Winston— whose registered show named is GCHP Fox Canyon’s I Won The War at Goldshield — was too busy eating treats to comment on his big win.