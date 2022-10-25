Fremantle’s Global Entertainment Boss Rob Clark To Exit – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Clark, Fremantle’s veteran Director, Global Entertainment, who helped develop The X Factor, Got Talent and Price is Right franchises globally across two decades, is exiting the company.

The hugely-popular exec is retiring in February 2023 and will be replaced like-for-like, Fremantle confirmed to The Hamden Journal. He had told a number of people at last week’s Mipcom Cannes, during which Fremantle was out in full force.

Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin described him as “one of the key architects of our vast and successful Global Entertainment business.”

“When we talk about connecting creativity at Fremantle, Rob embodies that,” said Mullin. “I will personally miss working with him and know all of us wish him well in his retirement.”

Clark joined Fremantle from his role in early 2004 to be Senior Vice-President of Production for the company’s worldwide entertainment department. At that point, he was tasked with helping roll the outfit’s formats such as Pop Idol globally and he slowly worked his way up the ladder.

In 2006, he became President of Worldwide Entertainment and in 2012, he was promoted to Director for Global Entertainment Development following a nine-month sabbatical, taking on a portfolio that also included The X Factor, Idols and Got Talent franchises and The Apprentice along with being responsible for international format development across the company’s networks.

Other shows he has worked on include Game of Talents and The Greatest Dancer.

Clark’s departure will be a blow to a company that was out in full force at Mipcom Cannes.

Fremantle was shopping the likes of Cara Delevingne doc Planet Sex, The Elon Musk Show and celebrity relationship format Unbreakable, which were on show at a glitzy Red Carpet attended by the likes of Delevingne and Succession star Brian Cox.

Mullin and Group COO Andrea Scrosati also made a rare joint public speaking appearance to dissect the recent Angelina Jolie talent deal and talk M&A, cost-of-living and their $3B revenue target.