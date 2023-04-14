Fremantle UK Chief Executive Simon Andreae Has Stepped Down – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Andreae has resigned as the Chief Executive of Fremantle UK with immediate effect, The Hamden Journal can reveal.

In a message to staff, Andreae said he was stepping down after three years at the Too Hot To Handle producer to “focus on my health, my family, and a smaller portfolio of projects.”

He added: “As some of you know, I’ve had some challenges to my health along the way and this has led to me taking some time out recently.”

Andreae was named CEO of Fremantle UK in 2020 after the American Idol giant fully acquired his production outfit Naked for £4.8M ($6M). He founded Naked in 2015.

Reporting to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin, he has overseen a unit that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue and is famed for hits including Britain’s Got Talent and The Responder, the BAFTA-nominated Martin Freeman series.

Andreae has held several senior positions in the television industry on both sides of the Atlantic. He worked as Channel 4’s Head of Science and Education for three years, and later joined Discovery as Senior Vice President of Development and Production. He served as Fox’s Alternative Entertainment chief, replacing Mike Darnell, but exited after a rocky year-and-a-half tenure.

Simon Andreae’s email to Fremantle staff:

Dear all, I want to share with you that I decided to step down today from my role as Fremantle UK CEO.

I’ve enjoyed a wonderful eight years in the Fremantle family, first helping grow Naked from a start up into one of the most successful unscripted producers in the UK, and latterly having the privilege to support and expand the whole roster of best-in-class FMUK labels. As some of you know, I’ve had some challenges to my health along the way and this has led to me taking some time out recently. Now, after thirty straight years on the frontlines of television production, I’ve decided to step back and take some time to focus on my health, my family, and a smaller portfolio of projects.

I’d like to thank everyone at Fremantle and wish you every success.

With all good wishes,

Simon