Fremantle U.S. has signed up FilmRise VP, Digital Content Programming Trey Durst as Director of Distribution.

Reporting to Lisa Honig, Senior EVP Distribution North America, New York-based Durst will focus on Fremantle’s growing AVoD and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) business as well as having responsibility for the traditional side of the global producer-distributor’s offering.

Durst joins from FilmRise, where he was most recently VP of Digital Content Programming. He spent three years with the AVoD player, rising from Director, Digital Content Programming to his most recent role.

Honig said: “With his wealth of knowledge and relationships in the emerging FAST channel marketplace and his ability to navigate the ever-evolving landscape here in the US, Trey is perfectly placed to help grow Fremantle’s commercial interests, building brands and matching partners and audiences with our high-quality programming.”

Durst called Fremantle a “company renowned for producing and distributing series beloved by audiences everywhere.”