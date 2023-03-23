Fremantle Takes Majority Stake In A Team Productions — Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Fremantle Acquires Majority Stake In Belguim’s A Team Productions

Fremantle has acquired a majority stake in A Team Productions (ATP). Based in Belgium, A Team Productions was founded in 2009 and is led by Kobe van Steenberghe and Hendrik Verthé. The company is behind the 2011 short film Land of the Heroes, which won the International Jury Prize at Berlin in 2011. A Team also produced the short Baghdad Messi, which was shortlisted for an Academy Award in 2014. Other credits from the outfit include Patser (Gangsta) by filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Later this year, A Team will release the feature-length film Baghdad Messi and the high-end fiction series Alter Ego. “I have long admired Kobe, Hendrik, and the whole ATP team’s work,” said Dave Heuten, CEO Fremantle Belgium. “I am excited to be going on this journey with them, finding synergies and developing new content together – I can’t wait to work with this brilliant team and achieve great things together.”

EA Exec Joins NFTS Board

Scott Forrest, Chief Commercial Officer at games company Electronic Arts (EA), has joined the board of governors at the National Film and Television School. The NFTS today said the appointment comes amid “unprecedented new levels of growth in the gaming industry, a major force and one of the largest segments within the global entertainment landscape.” 2023 also marks the 10-year anniversary of the NFTS opening its Games Design and Development degree. “As the worlds of film, television, and gaming continue to converge, the NFTS is uniquely positioned to provide its students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly changing landscape,” Forrest said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the NFTS and look forward to working with the School’s leadership team and my fellow Board members to help shape its strategy and ensure continued success.”

Indie Red Planet Pictures Sets Thriller Series With Ryan Calais Cameron

Red Planet Pictures has teamed with writer Ryan Calais Cameron to adapt British author Mike Phillips’ novel Blood Rights into a six-part series. The novel was first published in 1989 and follows the investigative journalist Sam Dean. A new edition of the novel was published in 2022. Red Planet said Calais Cameron’s adaptation will turn the novel into “a contemporary thriller which peels back the layers of modern British society and shows that when money and power are at stake, everything is connected.” Announcing the adaptation, Calais Cameron said: “I’m honored to be adapting Mike Phillips’ ground-breaking novel for the screen. The themes of Blood Rights are just as relevant today and I can’t wait to bring the iconic character of Sam Dean to life in our series.”