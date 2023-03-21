Fremantle Launches Premium Docs Label Helmed By Mandy Chang – The Hamden Journal

Fremantle has launched a premium documentaries label helmed by Mandy Chang.

The super-indie’s Head of Documentaries will oversee Undeniable, which she has just unveiled on stage at Copenhagen’s CPH:DOX.

Helming “provocative, entertaining, diverse, and influential” premium documentaries with high-profile talent, Undeniable’s launch comes amidst a Fremantle docs push. The outfit has recently acquired One Day In America indie 72 Films, natural history producer Wildstar Films and Israel’s Silvio Productions.

Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle’s Group COO and Continental CEO, said the launch “forms part of Fremantle’s growth strategy to boost our capabilities in documentaries as we have successfully achieved in film and drama over recent years.”

He added that Fremantle and its labels delivered 52 documentaries last year, including Kingdom of Dreams and Mrs. America.

“Working with the very best filmmakers and emerging talent, the label will provide editorial and production expertise and support in multiple genres,” explained Chang. “Importantly, it will provide a platform and freedom for creative talent to unlock and explore important issues and stories to be told.”

Fremantle owner RTL has set the super-indie an ambitious €3B revenue target to hit by 2025 and last week’s 2022 annual results showed it is now €700M shy of that figure. Premium docs growth is seen as a major contributor to the lofty target. Fremantle most recently struck a talent deal with The Case Against Adnan Syed auteur Amy Berg.