Fremantle International Bolsters Scripted – Global Briefs – The Hamden Journal

Fremantle International Bolsters Scripted

Fremantle International has bolstered its scripted content team, promoting Rebecca Dundon to Senior Vice President, Scripted Content and bringing in former ITV Studios and BBC Studios exec Jill Kellie in the newly-created Director of Acquisitions, Scripted Content role, reporting into Dundon. Both will work on scripted programming for Fremantle International, with Dundon, who has been with Fremantle for six years, widening her role to include the development of new funding models and producer outreach. Fremantle label Dancing Ledge was behind Martin Freeman-starring BBC One drama The Responder and the outfit is also producing Italian dystopian drama Anna and Germany’s We Children of Bahnhof Zoo, amongst others. Kellie is a former Global Scripted Consultant for ITV Studios Global Distribution and Commercial Director, BBC Earth for BBC Studios. “Rebecca’s expertise in deal making and development has helped elevate our business to deliver a number of exceptional projects over the past few years and the addition of Jill to the team will ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional programming to the market,” said Fremantle International CEO Jens Richter. Fremantle’s London Screenings showcase is taking place on Friday at BAFTA.

BBC Studios Strikes Indian MX Player Content Deal

BBC Studios has struck a content deal with Indian entertainment app MX Player, giving users of the platform access to BBC America’s Terry Pratchett adaptation The Watch and Jed Mercurio series Critical, both dubbed in local languages. The announcement came on the third morning of BBC Studios Showcase, following a large deal yesterday with Sky Deutschland for factual content. MX Player, whose owner MX Media has more than 300M monthly users, has a rich content portfolio and is available in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan. More shows will be unveiled as part of the partnership over the coming months. “Our vision has always been to entertain India, the way India wants,” said Mansi Shrivastav, SVP and Head – Content Acquisitions & Alliances, MX Player. “Adding International shows to our library, dubbed in local Indian languages is our attempt at democratising content for our large and diverse audience base.”

Israel’s Armoza Formats Moves Into Production

Avi Armoza’s Armoza Formats has become ITV Studios’ production arm in Israel and will produce a new season of Come Dine With Me for public broadcaster Kan 11. ITV Studios acquired the distributor in 2019 and Armoza described the move as the “next step in our integration.” Former Endemol Shine Israel Head of Non-Scripted Productions Lital Berenfeld Levi has joined as Head of Production to spearhead the production arm and she will oversee Come Dine With Me, for which a Mexican HBO Max version was unveiled yesterday. “I know how creative the Israeli market is right now and with Armoza Productions becoming our production arm in Israel, this gives the opportunity for us to develop, produce and travel more formats from Israel, but also bring more of our catalogue to life for Israeli viewers,” said ITV Studios Managing Director, International Production, Lisa Perrin. The Israeli company, which was formed in 2005, will continue to work closely with Mike Beale, Managing Director of ITV Studios’ Global Creative Network. ITV Studios London Screenings showcase is taking place this morning at The Odeon, Leicester Square.