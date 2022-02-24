Fremantle Australia Appoints Greg Woods As Permanent CEO &Restructures – The Hamden Journal

Fremantle Australia has appointed Greg Woods as permanent CEO and restructured, focusing on drama, docs and factual and bringing entertainment, reality and gameshows under Eureka Productions.

Interim CEO Woods replaced Chris Oliver-Taylor last year temporarily after his departure to Netflix and Woods focus will now be on these premium genres, with the likes of ABC’s surf drama Barons and psychological thriller Significant Others set for release later this year along with Netflix’s rebooted Heartbreak High and formats Grand Designs and Restoration Australia in production.

Meanwhile, Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin’s Holey Moley producer Eureka, in which Fremantle increased its stake to majority last year, will take on production of an entertainment catalog including Australia’s Got Talent, Australian Idol and Farmer Wants A Wife.

“Greg has been a key part of the Fremantle Australia leadership team for thirteen years, this is a natural progression at an exciting time for the business,” said Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. “And I have known and worked with Chris and Paul for many years and have no doubt that our entertainment catalogue in Australia will continue to thrive in their hands.”

Eureka was founded by former MasterChef execs Culvenor and Franklin five years ago and has headquarters in LA and Sydney, with a portfolio of more than 40 series.