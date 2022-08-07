Freeman leaves door open for Logan Diggs at Ohio State

When Notre Dame sophomore running back logan diggs tore his labrum in the spring game this past April the assumption was that his at least first month of the 2022 regular season was over. Fast forward a few months to the start of fall camp and although there is no guarantee that it isn’t, Marcus Freeman isn’t so certain Diggs won’t be able to go in the opener at Ohio State on Labor Day weekend.

Freeman spoke Friday after the opening practice of fall camp and discussed who would be unavailable for the opener. He mentioned wide receiver Joe Wilkins, tight end Mitchell Evans, and running back Jadarian Price but did not mention Diggs.

“Now, there’s a progression for some guys getting back. We can’t just go (from) zero and put them in there 100. So, we have some guys on limited reps. Obviously Logan Diggs and we have Marist Liufau on some limit reps today. But for the most part, those three other guys we know will be out for the first game. And then we expect those other guys that may have limited reps today to be ready to roll.” – Marcus Freeman

That certainly isn’t a guarantee by any means but it at least gives a bit of hope that Notre Dame won’t enter the Horseshoe just under a month from today with only Chris Tyree, Audric Esteem, and Gi’Bran Payne as their only available scholarship backs.

If you look at how Ohio State lost their two games last year it was from a heavy dose of the opponents running game, something Notre Dame will be looking hard to exploit in hopes of pulling the upset.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire