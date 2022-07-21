Freema Agyeman Leaves Show Before Fifth And Final Season

Freema Agyeman is not returning to New Amsterdam Medical Center.

According to TVLine, Agyeman, who played Dr. Helen Sharpe will not be back for the fifth and final season of the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam. TVLine cites a source who said that Agyeman’s decision not to return stems from working on Sky Original comedy series Dreamland.

Agyeman sent TVLine a statement about her decision, letting fans know that she appreciated their support over the years.

“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride!” she wrote.

“Thank you for being on it with me,” she continued.

“She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 season–those writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfict – it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!”

David Schulner, the creator and showrunner of the series, and executive producer Peter Horton also released a statement thanking Agyeman for her portrayal of Helen since the series’ inception.

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return!” they said. “We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin (the name for fans of Helen and Dr. Max Goodwin’s [Ryan Eggold] relationship) fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”