Freeform Introduces New Logo – The Hamden Journal

There probably has been no other television network that has changed its brand identity more times than Freeform. Starting as CBN Satellite Service 45 years ago, it was subsequently renamed CBN Cable Network, CBN Family Channel, The Family Channel, Fox Family Channel and ABC Family until Disney’s younger-skewing network adopted its current Freeform moniker in 2016.

The brand transformation did not end there. Two years after ABC Family became Freeform with a multi-color lettering (Bottom right in the image above), the logo underwent a radical transformation with an emphasis on the two “F”s and the introduction of a tagline, “a little forward” (Top right). Both redesigns were done under former Freeform President Tom Ascheim, who departed in 2020.

Two years into her tenure as Freeform President, Tara Duncan is putting her own stamp with a brand refresh.

A new logo, which again marks a significant departure from its predecessors, launched in early September with the premiere of The Come Up. It is keeping the focus on the two “F”s but the similarities end there, with a different color palette and fonts. (Left in the image above).

“Our new look was inspired by the idea that our audience is constantly evolving and always forming and we wanted our look to reflect that notion,” said Joe Ortiz, SVP Content Marketing, Freeform. “When in motion, the logo is transformative and reveals itself to the viewer, creating a sense we are never static and always growing.”

On the new look, Freeform’s marketing team worked with design firm Collins.

“Tara, Joe and team did a fantastic job refreshing the Freeform graphics,” said Debra O’Connell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Our viewers are young, irreverent and in many ways they are at times in their lives where they are also evolving. This creative is fresh, full of life and exudes a dynamic energy that we think speaks perfectly to Freeform fans.”