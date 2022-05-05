Free-agent RB Sony Michel meeting with these two teams

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Ex-Patriots RB Sony Michel meeting with these two teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Several notable names remain on the NFL free-agent market as teams prepare for OTAs later this month. Sony Michel is among them.

The former New England Patriots running back, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams before the 2021 season, headlines the list of running backs still available. It appears he could find a new home sooner rather than later.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Michel met with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday and is set to meet with the New Orleans Saints later this week.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Miami already bolstered its running back depth chart by adding Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert this offseason. The Saints currently have Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. at this position.

Michel notched 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Super Bowl champions. The 27-year-old is entering his fifth NFL season.