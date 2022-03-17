Free agent live blog: Dolphins – with 15 players agreed to deals

The Dolphins have now agreed to contracts with six players over the first three days of free agency.

That includes seven new players: running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, guard Connor Williams, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. and special teams ace Keion Crossen.

They’ve also re-signed seven players whose contracts were up: defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, tight end Mike Gesicki, receiver Preston Williams, linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and safety Sheldrick Redwine.

An eighth player, cornerback Nik Needham, was tendered and is expected to return to the team next season.

There’s still more to work, including upgrading at offensive tackle.

Presenting Day 4 of our Dolphins-flavored NFL free agent live blog. Keep checking back all day Thursday for updates:

8:45 a.m. update: A new coach always brings in players he has coached before, and Mike McDaniel has now brought in three of them, with receiver Trent Sherfield the latest, joining receiver River Cracraft and running back Raheem Mostert.

Of those three, Mostert is a cinch to make the team, and Sherfield and Cracraft are toss-ups. Those two receivers will be competing with Lynn Bowden Jr., Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and others for the fourth, fixth and sixth receiver jobs behind Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker and Cedric Wilson Jr.

Sherfield caught nine passes for 87 yards in 17 games and one start for the 49ers last season.

He played his first three seasons for Arizona, catching 28 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown and making four starts.

The 6-1, 219-pounder went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2018.