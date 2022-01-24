Fredrik Eklund Leaves Bravo’s ‘Million Dollar Listing’

After spending nine seasons as a main cast member on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing New York” and appearing on two seasons of its sister series “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” realtor Fredrik Eklund is officially leaving the luxury real estate television banner. Eklund announced his departure from the long-running Bravo reality programs through a post on his official Instagram on Monday.

“After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave ‘Million Dollar Listing,’” reads Eklund’s statement. “It’s an end of an era and a new start for me.”

“I let [Bravo’s] Andy [Cohen], the producers and the executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together,” the statement continues. “All of my memorable milestones form the last decade I shared with all of you: meeting [my husband] Derek [Kaplan], our wedding, the miscarriages, the birth of our twins and all the beautiful properties. I will always cherish that shared experience.”

Eklund had been with “Million Dollar Listing New York” since the series premiered in 2012. The show’s first season followed the lives of Eklund, Ryan Serhant and Michael Lorber, three luxury real estate agents operating across the five boroughs of New York. Lorber departed the main cast of the series after one season, but Eklund and Serhant had remained as two of the show’s primary subjects across its nine-season run.

Last year, Eklund also became a main cast member of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” Eklund had appeared as a guest star on Season 12 before being boosted to the title of main cast member for Season 13, which aired from September 2021 to December 2021. Bravo had also given Eklund his own spin-off series, alongside realtor Bethenny Frankel. “Bethenny & Fredrik” ran for one season in 2018, chronicling the two realtors’ friendship and business partnership.

A 10th season of “Million Dollar Listing New York” has yet to be confirmed by Bravo. With the reality series now losing one of its mainstay personalities, it remains to be seen how the network will proceed with a potential continuation.

