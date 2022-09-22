Fred Warner hilariously pancakes Nick Bosa in funny exchange vs. Seahawks

Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates — as Nick Bosa surely can attest.

Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.

“That was crazy, my life flashed before my eyes,” Bosa told Warner on the sideline. “You’re really a heat-seeking missile.”

All Warner could do was nod his head approvingly.

For the 25-year-old linebacker to get a compliment like that from Bosa, one of the more feared defensive players in the NFL, should cause Warner’s confidence to skyrocket.

The 24-year-old Bosa has been a defensive nightmare since entering the league, with teammates and pundits pegging him as an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Warner’s defensive prowess is nothing to scoff at as well, earning an All-Pro selection in 2020. Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett recently said to reporters that Warner is one of the players he will be keeping an eye on during the Broncos’ Week 3 matchup with the 49ers.

In all, no one is safe from Warner, and his accidental play on Bosa, even though it was his own teammate, shows why he is an integral part of a vaunted 49ers’ defense.

