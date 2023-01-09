Fred Warner dumbfounded by Brock Purdy’s lack of attention throughout NFL

Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team’s 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers’ starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old’s weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn’t.

“People keep asking me, man, are you surprised by what Purdy is doing and all these other things, and I’m really not,” Warner told reporters after the victory. “I feel like he’s doing exactly what Kyle and the offense is asking of him. And it’s amazing that a rookie is able to come in with such poise and confidence and lead that group.

“I’m surprised people aren’t talking about it more honestly. It’s something that is incredible for “Mr. Irrelevant” to lead the team that we have into the postseason now on our way to try to earn a Super Bowl and knowing that we have full confidence in achieving that with him, it’s truly, truly impressive.”

The Iowa State product completed 15 of 20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, with two going to tight end George Kittle. Purdy and Kittle have developed excellent chemistry as the veteran tight end has seven touchdowns in his last four games.

Additionally, Kittle laid out the key aspects of Purdy’s game that are allowing him to succeed.

“So he’s super smart with the football,” Kittle told reporters. “He doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s got super quick, gets out of a lot of rushes. And, like I said, he keeps his eyes up on every single play. He’s always ready to deliver …

“Also, you can just see his hunger, too. He’s disappointed with some of the plays he made today. He was talking about it after the game, and he’s like, ‘I just want to be better so we win’ … One thing you love is when a quarterback comes in the huddle and you can sense his confidence; it raises the level of play of everybody in the huddle.”

Purdy will have an opportunity to convert more doubters into believers when the 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium.