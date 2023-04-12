Fred VanVleet’s prayer at the buzzer provided a miracle betting win

For the 8% of bettors who had the first-half under in Thursday’s Eastern Conference play-in game, this won’t be a fun tale to rehash.

That leaves a lot of people who might be sending Fred VanVleet some great messages on social media this week.

VanVleet’s Toronto Raptors took on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, with the loser being eliminated from the NBA playoffs. The Raptors were playing very well but almost too well for many bettors. There were 92% of bets on the first-half over, which was 102.5 at BetMGM. The Raptors defense was strong and they led 55-47 in the final seconds of the half.

That’s 102 points as time was running out. VanVleet got the inbounds pass and bettors were hoping for maybe a cheap foul and a free throw. Because he was at half court just before the buzzer and there was no chance of …

Oh.

That shot from half court sent Raptors fans into a frenzy and had a lot of bettors watching at home losing their minds too.

You’ve probably lost bets on a ridiculous shot like that. For 92% of you out there who had over 102.5 points in the first half of Bulls-Raptors, you’re not allowed to complain about bad beats for a while.