Fred Couples tells story of years-long Presidents Cup prank on Tiger Woods

Imagine benching Tiger Woods in a Presidents Cup during the prime of his career.

Every Presidents Cup, both teams’ captains choose a player they’re willing to sit on Sunday in case the opposing team has an injury.

And, for two years, Fred Couples, the 2009 Presidents Cup captain, had the entire U.S. team thinking that he choose the Big Cat, when he really chose one of his captain’s picks.

Watch below to see how Couples pulled off the prank, which had Woods texting Couples for weeks, saying, “Dude, you got the biggest balls of anyone I’ve ever seen.”