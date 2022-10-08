Fred Armisen Revealed as Uncle Fester in Wednesday Trailer — Featuring Christina Ricci’s Return

The family’s all here!

Netflix debuted the trailer for their upcoming Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday at New York Comic Con on Saturday, in addition to rounding out the cast with the announcement of Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

Armisen, 55, appears in the trailer as the beloved bald character, surprising his niece Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) in the woods as they set off on an adventure to get to the bottom of the strange occurrences at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

“I like to travel incognito,” he tells her before they take off in a Dalmatian-print motorcycle and sidecar, complete with matching helmets that feature fake dog ears. “Come on, let’s roll!”

In the new trailer, Wednesday’s parents Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones) drop her off at Nevermore, a school for supernaturally gifted outcasts, where a mystery involving “secret societies, hidden libraries, a homicidal monster” begins to unfold.

“What other surprises are in store?” Wednesday asks in a voiceover. “Nevermore continues to be a place where the questions far outweigh the answers. I won’t stop until I find the truth. I know the suspense is killing you.”

The sneak peek also gives fans a glimpse at Christina Ricci in character as the red-haired, cardigan-clad Ms. Thornhill, a Nevermore faculty member welcoming Wednesday and her roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers).

“I trust Enid has given you the old Nevermore welcome,” she tells Wednesday, who quips: “She’s been smothering me with hospitality. I hope to return the favor… in her sleep.”

Wednesday not only marks Ricci’s return to the franchise after playing the character in 1991’s The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values, but also her reunion with director Tim Burton, who she previously worked with on 1999’s Sleepy Hollow.

Ricci, 42, previously told Variety that Ortega, 20, “is incredible” as Wednesday, adding of the series: “It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”

In the show, Wednesday “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” according to a plot summary from Netflix.

Wednesday premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix.