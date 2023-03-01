‘Frasier’ Revival at Paramount+ Adds Bebe Neuwirth in Guest Role

The upcoming “Frasier” revival at Paramount+ is bringing back Bebe Neuwirth as Dr. Lilith Sternin in a guest star role.

Neuwirth will reunite with her onscreen husband Kelsey Grammer, who is leading the revival once again as Dr. Frasier Crane. The two originated the characters on the hit sitcom “Cheers,” with Neuwirth first appearing on the series in 1986.

As previously announced, the revival series will take place in “Boston,” which was the setting for “Cheers.” According to the official description of the episode in which Neuwirth will appear, “When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!”

Along with Grammer and Cutmore-Scott, the new series will also star Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith.

Neuwirth won two Emmy Awards for her work on “Cheers” in 1990 and 1991. She also appeared in 12 episodes of “Frasier” as Lilith, for which she earned an Emmy nomination in 1995. Her recent TV credits include “Julia,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Flight Attendant,” and “The Good Wife.” She has also won two Tony Awards in her career for “Sweet Charity” and “Chicago.”

She is repped by ICM.

The new “Frasier” series was originally announced in February 2021, though Grammer had been trying to get a new version of the show off the ground for some time. Grammer executive produces in addition to starring. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet NH Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions. James Burrows will direct the first two episodes.

