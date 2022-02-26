Frankton at state again is a dream come true

Feb. 26—To most Indiana high school basketball teams, winning a sectional would be a crowning achievement.

Capturing a regional would be icing on the cake.

And reaching the state finals would be a dream come true.

The Frankton girls basketball program has lived the dream twice in the past three years. This time around, the Eagles are determined to make sure it has a happy ending.

Frankton will battle Forest Park on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis for the Class 2A state championship. The game will start about 12:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Gainbridge.

Two years ago, the Eagles’ dream season came to an abrupt halt when they lost badly in the state final to an extraordinary Linton-Stockton team.

Any chance that’ll happen again? Absolutely none.

The coaching staff and several players on this year’s roster remember the state finals disappointment of 2020 all too well. More importantly, their confidence is surging after coming from behind to win the regional and semistate the last two weeks.

There’s just something about this year’s Frankton Eagles girls. They seem to play their best when their best is required.

Forest Park’s record (25-3) is a little better than Frankton’s (23-5), but the Eagles have played a tougher schedule and are ranked higher in Jeff Sagarin’s computer ratings. He has Frankton as the fourth-best team in Class 2A and Forest Park ninth.

Of course none of that will matter when the referee blows the whistle and tosses the opening jump ball in the air.

Then, it’s game on, and the Eagles will be ready to attack.

Win or lose, they’ve taken the Frankton community on a joy ride this year that won’t soon be forgotten.

Two state finals in three years? Talk about dreams coming true.