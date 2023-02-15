Frankie Montas might need shoulder surgery

Sep 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / © Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s an up-to-date tracker on the Yankees’ injuries…

Feb. 15, 12:20 p.m.

Yankees right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas, who was already expected to miss the first month or so of the season due to a shoulder injury, might need surgery to correct the issue.

Montas is still undergoing testing on the shoulder, pitching coach Matt Blake told reporters on Wednesday, indicating that Montas is going through the process with doctors.

If Montas requires surgery, it is unclear what type of surgery it would be and how long he might be out.

Feb. 13, 1:25 p.m.

Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes will miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic after tweaking his right hamstring.

The left-hander said he has a grade 2 hamstring strain and will not throw off a mound for a few weeks (though he is still throwing on flat ground).

As far as a timetable for his return, Cortes is not ruling out the possibility of being ready for the first week of the regular season.

“It’s definitely doable to start the season off healthy and in the rotation,” he told reporters.

Cortes dealt with a groin injury in late August of last season, landing him on the IL, and then exited Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros due to a groin injury.