Frank Skinner Pays Moving Tribute To Podcast Co-Star Gareth Richards – The Hamden Journal

There has been an outpouring of grief by British comedians for Gareth Richards, the popular stand-up comic and broadcaster who has died aged 41 from injuries sustained in a car accident last month.

Richards, who was a regular on the UK comedy circuit with annual trips to the Edinburgh fringe, was best known for his work with Frank Skinner. The pair co-hosted a show on Absolute Radio for two years between 2009 and 2011.

Skinner’s show on Sunday was a tribute, which he introduced movingly:

“There’s been lots of beautiful messages about Gareth and his family have been very kind to us and kept us informed about the details of his struggle but look, Gareth didn’t make it.

“Gareth didn’t make it and we will miss him intensely.

“He was a very kind, gentle, funny, fascinating man and I can’t believe that he…

“Today’s show features Gareth’s best bits but you are allowed to cry but you have to laugh as well, I think he would have insisted on that.”

Richards’s wife, Laura, confirmed his death on in a statement on Saturday: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth passed away on Friday 7 April (Good Friday) at 6.30pm.

“He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27 March at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries. It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive. Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition.

“However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.”

She added: “The boys are bearing up well. At the moment the grief is a lot to cope with. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

British comedians have been posting tributes to Richards on social media this weekend, and have announced they will fill his established performance bookings, with the fees to go to Richards’s family.

The Guardian cites Richards’s agent, Geoff Whiting announcing a fundraising event to be organised in his memory later this year, with a number of acts already confirming they will take part.