Frank Ocean has released a $25,000 diamond-encrusted sex toy, making him the latest celebrity to sell products for pleasure

Frank Ocean at the 2019 Met Gala.Theo Wargo/WireImage

Frank Ocean became the latest celebrity to enter the sex-toy market when his jewelry brand announced Saturday it would sell a $25,570 cock ring.

The singer’s luxury-jewelry company, Homer, announced the ring on Instagram with an NSFW photo. The picture was credited to Ocean, but it’s unclear whether he was the model or the photographer.

Homer’s website describes the toy, called the “XXXL H-Bone Ring with Stones,” as a handmade piece that features 18-karat yellow gold and 60 lab-grown princess-cut diamonds. As of Monday, users weren’t allowed to add the accessory to their cart because the website required you to submit your name and email before purchasing.

Representatives for Ocean and Homer did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

According to Paper magazine, Homer launched on August 6, 2021, so the sex toy’s release coincided with the brand’s anniversary. Since its inception, Homer has sold rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, key chains, and belt buckles.

The “XXXL H-Bone Ring with Stones” is available only through inquiry on Homer’s website.Homer

Several celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Demi Lovato, Lily Allen, and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, have started selling or promoting sex toys and accessories in recent years.

Grazia reported that Allen’s vibrator collaboration with the pleasure brand Womanizer in 2020 was so popular that it was trending on Google in the UK. Johnson, who’s an investor and co-creative director for the sexual-wellness brand Maude, told InStyle last year that the company’s Christmas-tree-shaped anal plug made the “perfect stocking stuffer.”

