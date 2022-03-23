Frank Martin’s next coaching stop comes into focus

Former South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin has emerged as the target for UMass’ coaching vacancy, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Martin met with UMass officials Tuesday and is expected to meet with them again Thursday, Thamel reported.

Martin, 55, was fired after 10 seasons at South Carolina. He compiled a 171-147 (79-99 SEC) career record with the Gamecocks. The win total is the third most in program history, and his tenure was highlighted by the program’s only Final Four in 2017. But that 2017 run would be the only NCAA tournament appearance for Martin’s Gamecocks, and athletic director Ray Tanner cited the lack of postseason appearances as a reason for the change in the school’s official statement on the matter.

UMass fired five-year head coach Matt McCall in March after a 15-17 season. He led UMass to a 60-81 record over his coaching career.

The Gamecocks are set to hire Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris, 47, to replace Martin at USC. The school’s board of trustees is expected to approve Paris’ contract Thursday afternoon.