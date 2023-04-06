Frank Lampard’s back – and there’s method in Todd Boehly’s madness

Frank Lampard – AFP/Glyn Kirk

After 10 months, two managers and £600 million, Todd Boehly appears finally to have put his foot on the ball.

Asking Frank Lampard to take charge until the end of the season may seem like an act of desperation but, after yielding the ‘scattergun’ in the transfer market alongside the axe that has fallen on two managers, this feels like an unexpected moment of logic.

Chelsea clearly now wish to conduct an in-depth recruitment process of the very best coaches in Europe and, with their options only likely to widen over the next two months, why dive in and risk another costly error?

There also remains plenty still to play for this season and so the distant chance that a fresh face can galvanise a sudden impact should not be simply given up on. Climbing back into a Europa League position is feasible and, as utterly fanciful as it might sound, Chelsea are also only four games away from another Champions League final.

Their two previous triumphs – in 2012 and 2021 – each followed mid-season managerial change and while it is difficult to make a cogent case for Lampard as the long-term solution, the feelgood presence of a club legend might at least inspire an instant upsurge in mood.

It might sometimes be a cliche to talk up the relevance of a manager ‘knowing the club’ but, amid all the turmoil of the past year, a certain reassurance really will be taken from fans, staff and players at the steadying sight around the place of the club’s all-time record goalscorer

This unlikely renewal of vows probably makes even more sense for Lampard himself.

Yes, his pride will no doubt recall the hurt at being sacked by Roman Abramovich back in 2021 and then seeing Thomas Tuchel so instantly improve the same group of players.

His ego may also baulk at the suggestion of a contract until only the end of the season at the same time as his employers are talking to other managers.

But Lampard must also be realistic about where he is now in his still fledgling managerial career and the low-risk ‘free hit’ that is being offered.

Lampard will surely back himself to improve upon the dreadful recent sequence of results under Graham Potter but, even should he fail, most fingers will rightly still point at all the mistakes and misjudgements that have preceded this moment.

And yet succeed in stimulating even a brief upturn in form – something that this Chelsea squad is surely well capable of achieving – and Lampard will go a long way to re-establishing himself as a credible appointment by other Premier League clubs.

That status is surely highly questionable just now and there is currently no certainty at all about the level at which he might be offered a route back into football management following decidedly mixed results at Derby County, Chelsea and Everton.

No shop window in world football attracts more eyes than the Premier League and it is a brave manager that rejects any opportunity to return from the shadows after falling off that stage.

Yet while this most left-field appointment can mutually work in the short-term, it is almost impossible to imagine it providing the right long-term solution for either Chelsea or Lampard.

One is instantly reminded of other supposed interims like Roberto Di Matteo at Chelsea in 2012 or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United in 2018. They both rode the waves of early impetus but were never destined to convincingly lead the club forward with sufficient long-term gravitas. But that should be the least of either side’s concerns just now.

For Lampard, an unexpected springboard has been placed back in his path after being sacked only 10 weeks ago by Everton.

For Chelsea, there is now a time to take stock and reflect. To speak in depth to men like Julian Naglesmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino. To think carefully about the type of club that they want to become and the sort of manager that will best fit with this vision

Boehly should also use this period to look both at himself and the characteristics of the most successful owners and chairmen in football. He must learn from the past 10 months. For he is in a business and sport like no other. And it should be evident that a repeat of the methods and interventions that have been employed so far are likely only to lead to further cycles of upheaval and underachievement.