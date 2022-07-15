Frank Grillo Boards Action-Thriller ‘Black Lotus’ From Director Todor Chapkanov – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Frank Grillo (Kingdom) has joined the action-thriller Black Lotus, starring eleven-time world kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven, which is in production in the Netherlands.
In the film from director Todor Chapkanov (Viking Quest), Verhoeven plays the role of special forces officer Matteo Donner. After his best friend died while on a joint mission, he roamed the world struggling with guilt. Back in Amsterdam he ends up in a one-man war in the streets and on the canals of the city. Between explosions, flying bullets and crashing cars, Donner has only one goal: to rescue the kidnapped daughter of his dead friend. Details as to the role that Grillo will be playing haven’t been disclosed. The film will also star Marie Dompnier (Black Box), Peter Franzén (Vikings), Rona-Lee Shim’on (Fauda), Magnus Samuelsson (The Last Kingdom), Simon Wan (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Kevin Janssens (Revenge) and Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde).
Tad Daggerhart wrote the script. The film is co-financed by Capstone Studios with Christian Mercuri on board to produce, partnering with Tom de Mol and Marcel de Block from The Netherlands and in co-production with Rico Verhoeven. Capstone’s Jason Carpenter is serving as executive producer. Blue Box International, a subsidiary of Capstone Global, is handling worldwide sales on the title.
Grillo is best known for his performances in the Captain America and Purge franchises, DirecTV’s MMA drama series Kingdom, and in Joe Carnahan’s genre-bending feature Boss Level, as well as his crime thriller Copshop. The actor has also appeared in such series as Billions and The Shield, and in films including Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Black and Blue, Gangster Squad, Zero Dark Thirty, End of Watch, The Grey, Warrior, My Soul to Take and Minority Report. He’ll next star alongside Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche in the Lionsgate thriller Paradise Highway, and in the Ambi Pictures biopic Lamborghini, which has him playing the sports car company’s founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Grillo is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Paul Hastings.