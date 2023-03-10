Francisco Severo Torres makes more bizarre comments in court

The United Airlines passenger whose outburst on a plane Sunday led him to being tackled by other fliers made more bizarre statements in federal court Thursday.

Suspect Francisco Severo Torres again displayed odd behavior during a bail hearing connected to federal charges he tried to open a plane door and stab a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.

Handcuffed and in beige prison uniform, Torres requested to address the judge, saying “the God, the Son and the Holy Spirit say that I should.” But he quieted down after Judge Judith G. Dein advised him to zip it.

He again spoke out as he was being led out of court to a mental evaluation.

“My name is still Balthazar,” he declared, according to the Telegram and Gazette. “I was renamed by God.”

The judge ordered Torres to undergo a mental health evaluation during the bail hearing that is now postponed until after he is checked out.





Francisco Severo Torres made more odd statements in federal court Thursday. via REUTERS

Torres, through his federal public defender, objected to the judge’s order.

“A number of statements suggest that Mr. Torres has mental health issues,” federal prosecutor Elianna Nuzum said, according to the Telegram and Gazette.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts requested the mental exam.

The 33-year-old’s actions in court seem to mirror footage of him that was shot mid-flight where he threatened to “kill every man on this plane” and said he was “taking over this plane” moments before he launched toward a flight attendant.





Footage of the suspect was caught during the flight. AP

Passengers tackled him and held him for the last 30 minutes of the flight as it landed at Logan International Airport. At one point, Torres broke free of the zip ties on his hands and ankles, but passengers were able to keep him subdued, passenger Lisa Olsen said.

United Airlines said no one was injured.

Before his incoherent rant, he was suspected of trying to open a side door on the aircraft going from Los Angeles to Boston, according to court documents.





Torres during his wild outburst on the United flight Sunday. AP

Torres was a patient in mental health facilities, according to failed lawsuits he filed and a local police chief said officers have responded to calls that involve him over family issues and mental health problems.

Last year, he was outside his home in his underwear and told responding officers he was protesting climate change, police said.

On Feb. 25, he visited a local barbershop and told patrons he wanted to “die tonight at midnight” and hoped to get shot by 12 people with an AR-15, according to a police report.





Passengers restrained Torres near the end of the flight. AP

Torres is charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a deadly weapon tied to Sunday wild incident.

He allegedly admitted to authorities that he wanted to jump out of the plane and didn’t care if others died from it, according to court documents.

He could face life in prison if convicted.

With Post wires