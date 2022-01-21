UFC 270 breakdown: Why Francis Ngannou will knock out Ciryl Gane

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The time for talking is over after Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane had their final pre-fight faceoff at UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins.

On Saturday, Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) and Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) will fight in a heavyweight title unification bout at Honda Center. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

First, however, they had to engage in a final faceoff. Similar to Thursday’s pre-fight press conference staredown, the champion Ngannou and interim titleholder Gane were intense but respectful of each other.

With all the pre-fight obligations now out of the way, all that’s left for these two is to fight and decide the top dog at heavyweight.

