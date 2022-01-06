Francis Ford Coppola, Barbra Streisand, Guillermo Del Toro & More Weigh In

Tributes are pouring in after director and standard-bearer for classic Hollywood moviemaking Peter Bogdanovich died today at 82.

Francis Ford Coppola gave the following statement to Deadline:

Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever.

Barbra Streisand starred the director’s 1972 comedy What’s Up Doc?. “Peter always made me laugh!” she wrote today in remembrance. “He’ll keep making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace.”

Friend and fellow director Guillermo del Toro called Bogdanovich’s films “masterpieces” and asserted, “He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.”

Tatum O’Neal, who at 10 years old won an Oscar for her work in the director’s Paper Moon, posted a heartfelt message thanking him for making her feel safe on set. Cher also posted a remembrance. Read them here.

Writer-director Rod Lurie called Bogdanovich’s Saint Jack a “masterwork,” and credited him for inspiring his own filmmaking.

“In many ways, he was the North Star of my career,” wrote Lurie.

