Francesca Reale Joins Starz Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Francesca Reale (Stranger Things) has been cast opposite Katherine Langford in Starz drama series The Venery Of Samantha Bird, sources tell The Hamden Journal.

Created by Anna Moriarty, the eight-episode series revolves around Langford’s Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.

Reale is believed to be playing Ellie Bird, Sam’s younger sister.

Moriarty also serves as executive producer. Salvatore Stabile (Waco) is showrunner and executive producer. Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven, Sharp Objects) executive produces through her Pacesetter Productions shingle, with Rachel Polan serving as co-executive producer. Jessica Yu (Fosse/Verdon, Billions) is consulting producer.

Reale is best known for her portrayal of Hawkins lifeguard Heather Holloway in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and for her series regular role as Emily in Netflix’s Haters Back Off! She recently wrapped shooting leads in rom-com Música for Amazon, and Lionsgate horror pic Creepers. Reale is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.