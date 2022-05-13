Frances McDormand & Joel Coen To Headline Second Edition Of Ponta Lopud Festival – The Hamden Journal

Frances McDormand and Joel Coen are set to headline as ‘masters’ at the second edition of the Ponta Lopud Festival next month.

The U.S. duo will offer up a series of acting and directing masterclasses for the invite-only event which takes place on the Croatian island of Lopud.

The new festival, which was started last year by Sarajevo Film Festival former director and founder Miro Purivatra and Lopud’s Tilda Grossel Bogdanovic, is specifically tailored for directors, actors and cinematographers from southeast Europe.

This year, the festival will also host special lectures by director Juho Kuosmanen, producer Peter Spears and talent agent Brian Swardstrom. It will also host conversations between participants and special guests such as Pawel Pawlikowski, Michel Franco, Lili Horvat, Danis Tanovic and Ognjen Glavonic and Antonio Sanchez.

Among selected participants for the second edition of Ponta Lopud are: Honeyland director Tamara Kotevska; Murina helmer Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Una Gunjak and actor Gordan Bogdan.

“At this point in our professional lives, we can’t think of a better way to spend the warm days of summer than in conversation about the process of filmmaking and the love of film watching with a group of other filmmakers on an island in the Adriatic Sea – how fortunate are we?,” said McDormand and Coen in a statement.

The second edition of the Ponta Lopud Festival takes place June 22-27.