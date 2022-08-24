France’s M6 Tees Up Deception Drama ‘Serial Lover’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: French network M6 has ordered a drama about a man who manipulates women and turns deception into an art form.

The commission marks a debut series for Banijay France label Shine Fiction, which is co-producing Serial Lover with Amaury Fournial from Sibaro Films. Banijay Rights takes international sales.

Written by Alice Den Broek and directed by Fred Berthe, Serial Lover‘s synopsis bills the show as “the story of a shrewd man who lives many different lives – a pilot, a surgeon, a broker, a journalist; developing a new personality for every identity and deceiving experts in each field. Handsome, charming, and attentive, exhilarated by his power, the deception becomes an art form as he manipulates all those around him, especially women who he targets and steals from. How many women have fallen in this trap?”

“For the victims, the consequences are heavy, they become isolated from their families, humiliated, and bankrupt. Joining forces to confront the man, they must overcome their prejudices, and even endanger their own shattered lives as they attempt to corner this dangerous predator.”

Flora Bonaventura, Helena Nogera, Odile Vuillemin, Elodie Frégé, and Jonathan Zacaï star in the series, which will premiere next month at the drama festival in La Rochelle next month.

“Serial Lover is a heart-wrenching thriller, with a charismatic villain duping a string of lovers and professionals, but the women fight back to bring the man to justice. This is a tense and engaging story and we’re extremely pleased to be bringing this to the world with Banijay Rights,” said Dominique Farrugia, Managing Director at Shine Fiction. His company was formed in 2021 after it rebranded from Endemol Shine Fiction, following Banijay’s takeover of Endemol Shine Group.

It is building a pipeline of premium scripted shows for the French market and has multiple series in development, including a 90-minute special for France 2. It also has a deal with talent agent Camille Trumer, giving the company the rights to adapt bestselling novels by Pierre Lemaitre.

“It’s easy to see how this charming and suave manipulator manages to deceive multiple women in this gripping new drama,” added Amaury Fournial, President at Sibaro Films. “The compelling scripts from Alice Den Broek ensure the female voice is heard in this scenario, and expert direction from Fred Berthe create the strained atmosphere were looking for.”

Sibaro launched in July 2019 and develops original French stories in close collaboration with broadcasters that want to to invest in ambitious projects. The company is developing three series and one comedy, all based on true stories.

Banijay France, led by François de Brugada, owns several scripted labels including Marathon, Terence and Banijay Studios France, the company behind Marie Antoinette, which will also premiere at La Rochelle next month and has sold to Australia and the UK with further deals in the pipeline. Alain Goldman’s production entities Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films also sit within Banijay’s French arm.