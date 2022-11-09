France’s Les Arcs announces Best International Feature Film Oscar entry showcase, unveils 2022 line-up – The Hamden Journal

The Les Arcs Film Festival will launch a new sidebar showcasing this year’s European entries to the Best International Feature Film Oscar category at its 14th edition, running December 10 to 17 in its namesake French Alps skiing resort home of Les Arcs.

The dates of the European cinema-focused festival overlap with voting for the Oscar Shortlists, running December 12 to 15 ahead of the Shortlists announcement on December 21.

Eight submissions will screen in the new section entitled “Oscar Au Ski”: Cristèle Alves Meira’s Alma Viva (Portugal), Viesturs Kairišs’s January (Latvia), Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s BeautifuInt’l Critics Line: Iceland’s Oscar Entry Beautiful Beings (Iceland), Maryna Er Gorbach’s Klondike (Ukraine), Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage (Austria), Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl (Ireland), Alli Haapasalo’s Girl Picture (Finland) and Carla Simón’s Alcarràs (Spain).

“The festival takes place in a period when the Oscar race is in full swing. We’re participating in our own way by proposing our ‘best of’ of the films in contention,” said Les Arcs delegate general Guillaume Calop, who co-runs the festival with producer and festival managing director Pierre Emmanuel Fleurantin.

The festival will screen more than 60 features across sidebars including the Official Competition, Oscar au Ski, Playtime, Hauteur and Focus Alpes, Season 2.

The eight titles in the Official Competition and competing for the main Crystal Arrow Award comprise David Wagner’s Eismayer (Austria), Floor Van Der Meulen’s Pink Moon (Netherlands), Teona Strugar Mitevska’s The Happiest Man In The World (Northern Macedonia), Pierre Földes’s Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman (France), Fulvio Risuleo’s Ghost Night (Italy), Alex Schaad’s Deep Skin (Germany) Léonor Serraille’s Mother And Son and Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel’s Vera (Austria).

This year’s jury will be presided over by French actor Roschdy Zem and also feature actress Jeanne Balibar, Call My Agent! Creator Fanny Herrero, Italian director Filippo Meneghetti and French-Finnish actress Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

Other attendees will include French director Cédric Klapisch and Belgian actress Veerle Baetens, who will give masterclasses and be feted with screenings of their work.

The festival will also run its annual Industry Village program from December 10 to 13, comprising the Coproduction Village, Works in Progress meeting, Talent Village and the Music Village, most of the details of which have yet to be announced.