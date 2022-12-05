France V Poland Sets New Record For TF1 – The Hamden Journal

With another winning performance at the World Cup, this time defeating Poland in the round of 16, the French national football team also led broadcaster TF1 to yet another ratings record for the year. An average 14.3 million viewers tuned in to see Les Bleus notch a 3-1 victory on Sunday, from the 4pm hour local time. This is the best score for all channels across 2022 and since July 2021. The audience share was 68.9%.

There was a peak of 17.4 million viewers during the match that saw Olivier Giroud become France’s all-time leading goal scorer with 52 in 117 appearances (overtaking Thierry Henry’s record). Striker wunderkind Kylian Mbappé lifted his career World Cup marks to nine, including five already in this tournament.

The numbers for TF1 were well above those of the previous France matches in Qatar. And, by comparison, in 2018, when France went on to win the tournament, its round of 16 defeat of Argentina drew 12.6 million viewers, also at 4pm on a weekend.

Didier Deschamps’ men will next face off with England on Saturday in the prime 8pm CET slot. For its part, England’s victory over Senegal on Sunday night was watched by 7 million in France from 8pm CET, repping 28.3% of the audience.

Play continues today with Japan vs Croatia and Brazil vs South Korea. Quarter finals play starts on Friday with Netherlands vs Argentina.

TF1 has rights to the 28 biggest matches while BeIn Sports is running them all, but does not share ratings figures.