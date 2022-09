France has unveiled the five pre-selected feature films in the running to be the country’s Oscar submission.

They are:

Full Time by Eric Gravel

The Worst Ones by Lise Asoka and Romane Gueret

Paris Memories by Alice Winocour

Saint-Omer By Alice Diop

One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Love.

The final selection will be announced on September 23.

more to follow…