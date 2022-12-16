France holds on to beat Morocco, advances to defend title vs. Argentina

France could become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

Les Bleus were able to fend off Morocco after scoring an early goal from Theo Hernández in the fifth minute and left Al Bayt Stadium with a 2-0 win to advance to the final against Argentina.

Hernández’s goal essentially changed the game after the young defender blasted a deflected ball into the back of the net from inside the 6-yard box. France was able to hold on from there and an added goal from Kolo Muani in the 79th minute sealed it.

A World Cup win for the French in the final would make them the first team to win consecutive World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.