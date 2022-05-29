France holds meeting to prevent repeat of Champions League chaos

The Daily Beast

Uvalde Gunman: ‘Everyone in This World Deserves to Get Raped’

SOPA ImagesBefore he committed the third-deadliest school shooting in American history, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos cultivated an online persona that gravitated toward harassment and violent threats.According to multiple press reports, Ramos repeatedly threatened users on the social media app Yubo, a service based in France that lets multiple people livestream simultaneously.“I witnessed him harass girls and threaten them with sexual assault, like rape and kidnapping,” one teenage user told The W