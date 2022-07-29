France annonces members of French Oscar Selection Committee – The Hamden Journal

International sales agents Hengameh Panahi, Grégoire Melin, producers Philippe Rousselet, Didar Domehri and directors Jacques Audiard and Michel Gondry have been named as the members of France’s new-look Oscar committee.

They will be joined by veteran Gaumont executive Ariane Toscan du Plantier.

The announcement by the National Cinema Centre (CNC) follows news this week that the Ministry of Culture had set in a motion an overhaul of the commission, to remove the heads of the Cannes Film Festival, export agency Unifrance and the César Academy, who have traditionally been at the heart of the process.