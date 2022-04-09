Fox’s WWE SmackDown Takes Home Top Honors In Demos – The Hamden Journal

The momentum of WrestleMania 38 propelled Fox’s WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the pack in last night’s demo wars. The event in Milwaukee, WI. clocked a preliminary 0.6 to easily top the field.

Second place was a multiple tie. ABC’s Shark Tank saw hosts Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John hear pitches from entrepreneurs hawking fitness devices for dogs, a work from from home tool, and custom sweet treats. It was enough to bring in an 0.4, albeit a tick down from the prior week. Newsmag 20/20 couldn’t sustain the momentum, dipping to an 0.3 with its look at the texting manslaughter case of Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend, Roy, to kill himself in 2014.

At CBS, Undercover Boss saw Coco’s Bakery exec Warren Boone sampling his employees’ attitudes, good for an 0.3, up slightly from last week. It helped its trailing crime dramas Magnum P.I., which boosted to an 0.4, and Blue Bloods, which was status quo with an 0.4.

NBC saw The Blacklist down with its latest episode, coming in with a lackluster 0.2 in the early time slot, Despite that weak lead-in, newsmag Dateline was up significantly, thanks to its take on the murder of Rep. Linda Collins by a former campaign worker.

At The CW, Charmed had a big boost, coming in at 0.1, with double digit gains in demo and audience. But it wasn’t enough to help Dynasty, which followed and sunk down to an 0.0.