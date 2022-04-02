Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Tops The Night – The Hamden Journal

In the warmup to this weekend’s WrestleMania 38, the WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown on Fox pile-drived the competition, topping the demo with an 0.5. The two-night WrestleMania takes place tonight and Sunday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, streaming live on Peacock.

ABC’s Shark Tank came in with an 0.4, as Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbera Corcoran and guest judge Emma Grede heard pitches for vegan bacon, adaptive clothing and a dancer’s aid. That lead-in helped newsmag 20/20, which also had an 0.4 for its examination of a murder by horse tranquilizer.

At NBC, The Blacklist kept chugging along, dipping slightly to an 0.2, but newsmag Dateline rallied to an 0.4 with its look at a former New York City police woman’s murder-for-hire case.

CBS had Undercover Boss score an 0.3, portraying Fontana, Calif. mayor Acquanetta Warren as a park cleaner. CBS crime dramas Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods both came in with an 0.4, both relatively steady.

At The CW, Charmed was up, coming in with an 0.1 in demos. Unfortunately, Dynasty couldn’t sustain the momentum, dipping to an 0.0.