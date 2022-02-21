Fox Unveils First Look At Season 5 Season Premiere – Watch – The Hamden Journal

“Are you sure you’re ready?” So begins a new promo of Fox’s upcoming spring premiere of drama series 9-1-1.

Season 5 picks up following the fall finale where Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was at a crossroads and his future with the 118 was unclear. In the series’ return, Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause) and the members of the 118 “speed” to the rescue to save a family whose pick-up truck has been rigged with a pipe bomb which will detonate if the vehicle slows under 55 miles an hour. Meanwhile, Eddie has a rough transition into his new job, Buck (Oliver Stark) makes an impulsive relationship decision and the 118 welcome two new members to the team.

The series returns for the remainder of Season 5 on Monday, March 21 at 9 PM, followed by spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star at 9 PM.

In addition to Guzman, Bassett, Krause and Stark, 9-1-1 cast includes Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall; Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han; Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson; Corinne Massiah as May Grant; Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and director on the series. Alexis Martin Woodall, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.