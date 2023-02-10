Fox Sports rules analyst assures Chiefs fans Carl Cheffers won’t be issue in Super Bowl

Even before the Chiefs clinched their spot in Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City fans were not thrilled to hear of the referee assigned to the game: Carl Cheffers.

Chiefs fans have a long memory when it comes to Cheffers. He had a controversial call that cost the Chiefs in a 2017 playoff game. In Super Bowl LV, Cheffers was the referee, and the Chiefs were flagged nearly three times more than the Buccaneers.

And earlier this season, Cheffers penalized Chris Jones for roughing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in what has been labeled the worst call of the year.

That’s enough history to upset Chiefs fans. But Fox Sports Rules Analyst Dean Blandino believes there is no reason for concern.

Starcade Media asked Blandino at Fox Sports’ Super Bowl Media Day about Cheffers and Chiefs fans’ worries.

“Carl Cheffers is a veteran. This is his third Super Bowl,” Blandino said. “When these officials get to this point, what happened even in their last game, that’s out of their mind. What they’re doing is they’re scouting the Chiefs, they’re scouting the Eagles, looking for tendencies. They’re going through, they’re talking through with their crew, communication and things like that. So Carl Cheffers is not thinking about the Chris Jones play.

“No one, I guarantee you, no one wants the game to go better than that crew of officials right now. I mean, they don’t want any issues with this game.”

Here is Blandino talking about Cheffers.