Fox Sports Reveals Qatar World Cup Broadcast Schedule – The Hamden Journal

Fox Sports, which will broadcast the 2022 World Cup in the U.S., has set the schedule for the 64 matches it will carry between November 21 and December 18.

The quadrennial tournament is being held at the end of the year because its customary mid-summer berth would create unworkably hot conditions in the host nation of Qatar. Already, the wealthy Persian Gulf state has had to erect brand-new stadiums featuring retractable roofs and temperature control due to the region’s scorching desert heat.

The Fox broadcast network and cable’s FS1 will carry the games, all of which will stream live on the Fox Sports app. On the main network, 34 out of 35 matches will be broadcast in the 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. ET broadcast windows. (For the full schedule, click HERE.)

The U.S. Men’s National Team recently qualified for its first World Cup appearance since 2014. It will face three teams in the group stage in games airing at 2 p.m., including on the tournament’s opening day, November 21. Their opponent that day will be Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The long-awaited rematch between the U.S. and England will be played the day after Thanksgiving (aka Black Friday), November 25. The teams have met twice in World Cup play, with the last game in 2010 ending in a 1-1 draw.

Thanksgiving Day will feature a unique football-football combination, with Uruguay-Korea, Portugal-Ghana and Brazil-Serbia matchups leading into Fox’s NFL coverage. The blending of sports will be a theme in the weeks preceding Fox’s telecast of next February’s Super Bowl.

“It’s fitting this tournament will take place during the holiday season because the draw was a gift to soccer fans everywhere, highlighted by the USMNT’s return and an epic rematch with England, alongside so many storied group stage matchups,” said David Neal, executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage and VP of production for Fox Sports.

The company will produce 226 total hours of live first-run programming around the tournament. In addition to game coverage, Fox is planning to air nearly 100 hours of studio shows on linear TV.

The World Cup Final will be played at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, December 18.