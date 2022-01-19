Fox Slates In-Person Upfront Events In March And May – The Hamden Journal

Fox has slated two in-person upfront events this spring — one in LA in March, the other in its usual mid-May berth in New York — as the industry looks to emerge from the long shadow of Covid.

On March 23, on the Fox lot, the company will hold the Content Drives Commerce Brand Partnership Summit. will be held on the Fox lot in LA on Wednesday, March 23. The upfront, designed to showcase the full entertainment, sports, news and streaming portfolio, will then take place on Monday, May 16, at the Skylight on Vesey in New York.

While a number of events — this month’s Sundance Film Festival, among others — have had to turn virtual due to the Omicron surge, Fox is putting a stake in the ground for gathering live. Given the initial timing of the pandemic, which swept across the U.S. in March 2020, this spring’s upfronts and NewFronts stand to be the first in-person ones since 2019. In the intervening period, the very notion of TV has also been redefined by the ongoing emphasis on streaming, making it especially important for traditional companies to look at their business practices with a fresh eye.

Several media companies have moved toward multi-part presentations to advertisers and media in recent years. In New York, this year’s venue marks a switch from Fox’s longtime host site, the Beacon Theatre. The annual presentation at the Upper West Side landmark was long followed by an after-party in Central Park.

“Fox will showcase how we continue to challenge the status quo across measurement, creativity and innovation to drive impact with partners in 2022,” ad sales chief Marianne Gambelli said. “Our combination of community, accessibility, and creativity, all delivered at massive scale are what sets Fox apart from our peers. As a 100% ad-supported portfolio, staying connected with our valued partners is a huge priority, and we can’t wait to see everyone in person.”