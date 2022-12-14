Fox Sets Premiere For ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’ Reality Dating Series – The Hamden Journal

Reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

The Jennifer Nettles-hosted series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. It follows a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse.

The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay. For the daters, the realities of this lifestyle may beg the question: how much of your life are you willing to change for love?

“Bringing the world’s most popular dating show to Fox requires a superstar host to match,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, Fox Entertainment. “And we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city, and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland.”

Farmer Wants a Wife is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha, and David Tibballs serve as executive producers, with David Emery as executive producer in post. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.