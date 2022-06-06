Fox Sets Fall 2022 Schedule, ‘Monarch’ Joins ‘The Resident’ on Tuesdays, ‘Cleaning Lady’ to Follow ‘9-1-1’

Fox has formally set its 2022 fall schedule, with the long-gestating country music drama “Monarch” set to make its debut.

Fox’s announcements comes two weeks after the broadcaster’s upfront presentation on May 16, whereas other broadcasters announced their schedule the day of their presentation. However, with this announcement Fox is also announcing its fall premiere dates, which other networks have yet to do.

The full schedule can be seen below.

“Monarch,” which stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, was originally meant to debut back on January 30 after the NFC Championship game. Fox moved the show to fall approximately two and half weeks before the originally scheduled launch date.

“Monarch” will now debut on Sunday, Sept. 11 immediately after the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings. It will then shift to Tuesday nights beginning Sept. 20 in the 9 p.m. slot immediately after returning medical drama “The Resident.”

Elsewhere on the Fox fall schedule, “9-1-1” will continue to anchor Monday nights at 8 p.m., with “The Cleaning Lady” moving into the Mondays at 9 p.m. slot for its sophomore season.

On Wednesdays, the hit unscripted series “The Masked Singer” will remain at 8 p.m., with the competition series “LEGO Masters” moving to the fall for the first time, airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday nights beginning Sept. 21.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 29, Fox’s Thursday lineup will consist of “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 p.m. followed by comedies “Welcome to Flatch” at 9 and “Call Me Kat” at 9:30.

WWE’s “SmackDown Live” will continue to air on Friday nights throughout the season, while Sunday night’s Animation Domination lineup remains the same from last year (“The Simpsons” at 7 followed by “The Great North,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and finally “Family Guy”).

“Monarch” is the only new show that Fox will have premiering in the fall, with the rest of the lineup being returning series and sports programming. Fox’s other new shows — the anthology series “Accused,” drama “Alert,” and animated shows “Krapopolis” and “Grimsburg” — will all bow at midseason. Other midseason shows include the returning scripted dramas “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fantasy Island,” the animated comedy “Housebroken,” and the unscripted shows “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” “Next Level Chef,” “MasterChef,” “Beat Shazam,,” “Crime Scene Kitchen,” and “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.”

FOX FALL 2022 PREMIERE DATES RECAP (All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Sunday, Sept. 11, Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader

8:00-9:00 PM MONARCH (Series Premiere, Part One)

live in all time zones

Monday, Sept. 19

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1 (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM THE CLEANING LADY (Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 20:

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM MONARCH (Series Premiere, Part Two)

Wednesday, Sept. 21:

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

Fridays (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM FOX’s WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE GREAT NORTH (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 29:

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM WELCOME TO FLATCH (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM CALL ME KAT (Season Premiere)

