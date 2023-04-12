Fox Orders ‘Stars on Mars’ Reality Show, With William Shatner Pitting Celebrities Against Each Other in a Space Simulation

Fox has ordered the reality series “Stars on Mars,” a new celebrity unscripted series featuring “Star Trek” star William Shatner in a host-like role. The series, set to air this summer, will follow stars as they are suited up to live in a colony set up to simulate what it might be like to be an astronaut on Mars.

“Stars on Mars” premieres on Monday, June 5, at 8 p.m. on Fox. The show comes from Fremantle’s Eureka Productions. The idea centers on the celebrity contestants competing in the Mars-like surroundings until there is just one “celebronaut” left standing. Shatner will deliver tasks to the celebs as “Mission Control.”

“The moment I heard the pitch for ‘Stars on Mars,’ I knew a show this bold, this big and this outlandish simply belonged on Fox,” said Fox unscripted programming president Allison Wallach in a statement. “Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. Throughout, we will learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner leading the charge from Mission Control, we have the makings of a show that’s ready for blast off.”

Shatner, in a quippy quote, added: “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

The show will open with the celebrities living together as they “live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station,” according to the network.

Here’s more from the show description: “During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of brightest star in the galaxy. The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. ‘Stars on Mars’ will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on ‘Mars.’”

Eureka Prods.’ Chris Culvenor created the “Stars on Mars” format; he will exec produce with Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha. Charles Wachter is executive producer and showrunner. Fremantle holds the format international distribution rights to the ‘Stars on Mars.’

Eureka currently produces Fox’s “Farmer Wants a Wife”; it has also produced “Name That Tune” and “The Real Dirty Dancing” for the network. Shatner is repped by TalentWorks.

Here’s a teaser promo for “Stars on Mars”:

